Belarusian Border Guard Holding Routine Drills to Strengthen Border Security - Committee

Belarusian border guards are holding drills to strengthen border security, including training to detect and eliminate potential enemy armed formations, the Belarusian State Border Committee said on Wednesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) Belarusian border guards are holding drills to strengthen border security, including training to detect and eliminate potential enemy armed formations, the Belarusian State Border Committee said on Wednesday.

"The border service began scheduled exercises...

During the inspection, the issues of strengthening the protection of sections of the state border, detecting, blocking and eliminating armed formations, combating sabotage and reconnaissance groups are being worked out," the committee said in a statement.

According to the statement, the exercises have been taking place since February 17 and will last for two weeks.