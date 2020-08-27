Belarusian Border Service Notes Attempts to Bring Anti-State Materials Into Country

The Belarusian State Border Committee on Thursday told Sputnik about attempts to smuggle seditious materials into the country

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) The Belarusian State Border Committee on Thursday told Sputnik about attempts to smuggle seditious materials into the country.

"Recently, we have found paraphernalia and reading materials - leaflets, brochures, and so on, of anti-state persuasion - while searching [some] vehicles, mostly with foreign registration. The aforementioned objects were seized, and foreign nationals were returned to the neighboring countries' territory," the spokesman said.

The spokesman did not specify the number of such incidents and the amount of seized materials, or from which countries they had come.

A wave of protests has swept Belarus in the wake of the August 9 presidential election that saw incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko re-elected for a sixth term. The early days of the demonstrations were marked by police violence, but law enforcement officers have since halted their excessive use of force. Over 6,700 people have been detained, and hundreds have been injured, including more than 150 law enforcement officers. According to the Belarusian Interior Ministry, three people have died during the protests.