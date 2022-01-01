Belarusian Border Service Says Prevented Forced Expulsion of 17 Refugees by Latvia

Belarusian border guards thwarted an attempt by their Latvian counterparts to force a group of 17 migrants across the border on the night of December 30-31, Belarus' State Border Committee said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2022) Belarusian border guards thwarted an attempt by their Latvian counterparts to force a group of 17 migrants across the border on the night of December 30-31, Belarus' State Border Committee said on Saturday.

"On the night of December 30-31, Latvian border guards, together with military personnel, delivered a group of 17 refugees to the Latvian-Belarusian border," the border committee said on Telegram, adding that the "provocation was prevented."

The committee also condemned the actions of Latvian border guards, slamming Riga's refugee policy as "inhumane".

Thousands of EU-bound migrants started amassing at Belarus' borders with neighboring Poland, Latvia and Lithuania earlier this year. All three countries have been reporting an increasing number of illegal migrants detained at the border with Belarus and accusing Minsk of facilitating the migration crisis. Belarus rejected the allegations.