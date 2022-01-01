UrduPoint.com

Belarusian Border Service Says Prevented Forced Expulsion Of 17 Refugees By Latvia

Umer Jamshaid Published January 01, 2022 | 02:44 PM

Belarusian Border Service Says Prevented Forced Expulsion of 17 Refugees by Latvia

Belarusian border guards thwarted an attempt by their Latvian counterparts to force a group of 17 migrants across the border on the night of December 30-31, Belarus' State Border Committee said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2022) Belarusian border guards thwarted an attempt by their Latvian counterparts to force a group of 17 migrants across the border on the night of December 30-31, Belarus' State Border Committee said on Saturday.

"On the night of December 30-31, Latvian border guards, together with military personnel, delivered a group of 17 refugees to the Latvian-Belarusian border," the border committee said on Telegram, adding that the "provocation was prevented."

The committee also condemned the actions of Latvian border guards, slamming Riga's refugee policy as "inhumane".

Thousands of EU-bound migrants started amassing at Belarus' borders with neighboring Poland, Latvia and Lithuania earlier this year. All three countries have been reporting an increasing number of illegal migrants detained at the border with Belarus and accusing Minsk of facilitating the migration crisis. Belarus rejected the allegations.

Related Topics

Minsk Riga Belarus Poland Lithuania Latvia December Border All Refugee

Recent Stories

Wasim Akram delivers message for youth on eve of N ..

Wasim Akram delivers message for youth on eve of New Year

4 minutes ago
 Shehbaz Sharif should have resigned instead of inc ..

Shehbaz Sharif should have resigned instead of increasing prices of POL prices

29 minutes ago
 Pakistan's exports to Canada witnessed 32% growth ..

Pakistan's exports to Canada witnessed 32% growth during first nine months of 20 ..

52 minutes ago
 PM Clean Green Pakistan Index is environment-frien ..

PM Clean Green Pakistan Index is environment-friendly project: AC

53 seconds ago
 North Waziristan Press Club's delegation calls on ..

North Waziristan Press Club's delegation calls on Barrister Saif

54 seconds ago
 Fawad Chaudhary says govt, opp should work togethe ..

Fawad Chaudhary says govt, opp should work together for electoral reforms

59 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.