1 minute ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 12:40 AM

Belarusian Cabinet to Submit Draft Plan on Integration With Russia to Lukashenko on Aug 27

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2019) The Belarusian Cabinet will submit a draft action program on integration with Russia to President Alexander Lukashenko for approval on August 27, Prime Minister Sergei Rumas said Friday.

"On Tuesday [August 27], we will submit a draft of this program to the president for his approval so that in early September the prime ministers [of Belarus and Russia] could initial this program of action," Rumas said in an interview with Belarus 1 television.

The prime minister specified that the action program contains a concept, which envisions the implementation of the principle of 'two countries - one market,' adding that by November 1 about 28 roadmaps should be prepared in line with it.

