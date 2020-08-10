UrduPoint.com
Belarusian Central Election Commission Chief Was Evacuated From House Of Gov't This Night

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 11:30 AM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) Lidia Yermoshina, the head of the Belarusian Central Election Commission, said she was evacuated from the House of Government, located in the center of Minsk and housing the bicameral parliament, in the early hours of Monday, following the presidential election.

"We were receiving the results of the election literally manually, since the Central Commission ” at least me and the analyst, there were only two of us  ” were evacuated from the House of Government at 01:00 [22:00 Sunday GMT]. So we received the results of the election just now, shortly before the briefing," Yermoshina told reporters.

