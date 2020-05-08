Belarusian Central Election Commission Proposes Holding Presidential Election on August 9

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) The head of the Belarusian Central Election Commission, Lidia Yermoshina, invited on Friday the lower house of the country's parliament to schedule the presidential election for August 9.

"I propose holding the Belarusian presidential election on August 9," Yermoshina said, as quoted by the Belta state news agency.

The lower house holds on Friday an extraordinary session to discuss the date of the presidential vote.