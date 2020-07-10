UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarusian Central Election Commission Receives Threats During Election Race - Chairwoman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 02:52 PM

Belarusian Central Election Commission Receives Threats During Election Race - Chairwoman

The Belarusian Central Election Commission (CEC) receives anonymous letters and phone calls with threats during the currently ongoing election campaign, chairwoman Lidia Yermoshina told Sputnik in an interview

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) The Belarusian Central Election Commission (CEC) receives anonymous letters and phone calls with threats during the currently ongoing election campaign, chairwoman Lidia Yermoshina told Sputnik in an interview.

The presidential election in Belarus is scheduled for August 9.

"CEC receives anonymous emails with threats. We also receive phone calls, we noted a boost in phone calls when [presidential hopeful Viktor] Babariko was arrested. There were threatening calls on our hotline. Even though we obviously have no link to the arrest, we were for some reason used as scapegoats.

Studying the texts one would certainly come to a conclusion they were written by insane people," Yermoshina said.

CEC chief said she had no bodyguards. Yermoshina also stressed her trust in Belarusian law enforcement agencies.

Yermoshina recalled that she had requested law enforcers' help only following open threats from YouTuber and political activist Siarhei Tsikhanouski, whose wife is running for presidency. A case was initiated against Tsikhanouski over his obstruction of CEC activities, Yermoshina added.

Related Topics

Election Election Commission Of Pakistan Wife Belarus August From

Recent Stories

CEC Says Alliance Between Two Presidential Hopeful ..

15 seconds ago

US Oil Production Fell by 1.3 Mbd in May, by 0.5Mb ..

17 seconds ago

Russia Records 6,635 COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours - ..

18 seconds ago

Two shot dead in separate incidents in Mianwali

21 seconds ago

Mother died on seeing her wounded son

3 minutes ago

OCHA Urging UNSC to Renew Permit for Cross-Border ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.