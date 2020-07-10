Belarusian Central Election Commission Receives Threats During Election Race - Chairwoman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) The Belarusian Central Election Commission (CEC) receives anonymous letters and phone calls with threats during the currently ongoing election campaign, chairwoman Lidia Yermoshina told Sputnik in an interview.

The presidential election in Belarus is scheduled for August 9.

"CEC receives anonymous emails with threats. We also receive phone calls, we noted a boost in phone calls when [presidential hopeful Viktor] Babariko was arrested. There were threatening calls on our hotline. Even though we obviously have no link to the arrest, we were for some reason used as scapegoats.

Studying the texts one would certainly come to a conclusion they were written by insane people," Yermoshina said.

CEC chief said she had no bodyguards. Yermoshina also stressed her trust in Belarusian law enforcement agencies.

Yermoshina recalled that she had requested law enforcers' help only following open threats from YouTuber and political activist Siarhei Tsikhanouski, whose wife is running for presidency. A case was initiated against Tsikhanouski over his obstruction of CEC activities, Yermoshina added.