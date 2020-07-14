UrduPoint.com
Belarusian Central Election Commission Registers Lukashenko As Presidential Candidate

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 04:55 PM

Belarusian Central Election Commission Registers Lukashenko as Presidential Candidate

The Belarusian Central Election Commission registered on Tuesday incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko as a candidate for re-election, a Sputnik correspondent reported

The Belarusian Central Election Commission registered on Tuesday incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko as a candidate for re-election, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Lukashenko is running for a sixth term in office.

Five people were registered as presidential candidates in the August 9 vote: Lukashenko; former lower house lawmaker Anna Kanopatskaya; Andrei Dmitriev, the co-chairman of the Tell the Truth public association; Sergei Cherechen, the chairman of the Belarusian Social Democratic Party Gramada; and jobless Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who decided to run for presidency in place of her detained husband, an opposition supporter.

More Stories From World

