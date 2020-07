Belarusian Central Election Commission Registers Svetlana Tikhanovskaya as Candidate

The Belarusian Central Election Commission (CEC) on Tuesday registered Svetlana Tikhanovskaya as a presidential candidate, a Sputnik correspondent reported

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) The Belarusian Central Election Commission (CEC) on Tuesday registered Svetlana Tikhanovskaya as a presidential candidate, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya is a spouse of a popular Belorussian videoblogger Sergei Tikhonovsky, who is currently in custody over criminal charges.

Sergei Tikhonovsky originally planned to put forward his candidacy but failed to register an initiative group. He was then succeeded by his wife.

The presidential election in Belarus is scheduled for August 9.