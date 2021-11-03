UrduPoint.com

Belarusian Charge D'Affaires Summoned To Polish Foreign Ministry After Border Incident

Sumaira FH 27 seconds ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 05:44 PM

Belarusian Charge d`Affaires Alexander Chesnovsky was summoned to the Polish Foreign Ministry on November 2 due to the border crossing by a group of uniformed armed men from the Belarusian territory, Polish Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday

"Charge d'Affaires of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Chesnovsky was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on November 2, 2021. He was received by MFA's Secretary of State, Professor Piotr Wawrzyk. The two officials discussed the intrusion into Polish territory from the territory of the Republic of Belarus of unidentified uniformed individuals armed with long guns. The incident took place on the night of 1-2 November," a Foreign Ministry statement said.

Wawrzyk expressed a protest to the Belarusian party against the crossing of the Polish border. The Minister said that the actions taken by the Belarusian authorities in recent weeks "have the increasingly evident hallmarks of a deliberate escalation." Wawrzyk called on the Belarusian party to immediately explain the incident.

Lithuania, Latvia and Poland have recently reported an increase in the number of illegal migrants being detained at the Belarusian border, accusing Minsk of initiating a migrant crisis. Minsk denies the charges. The Polish President has imposed a state of emergency on the bordering territories with Belarus, the army and police are involved in border control.

