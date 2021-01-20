UrduPoint.com
Belarusian Charge D'Affaires To Represent Minsk At Biden's Inauguration - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 07:00 PM

Belarusian Charge d'Affaires to Represent Minsk at Biden's Inauguration - Foreign Ministry

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) Belarusian Charge d'Affaires to the United States Dmitry Basik will represent Minsk at the inauguration of US President-elect Joe Biden, a spokesman for the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"As far as I know, according to the protocol established in the US, the delegations of foreign states are invited to the event at the level of their diplomatic missions' heads. A similar invitation was received by the Belarusian side. We have accepted it, of course. It has been planned that our country will be presented, respectively, at the level of the head of the Belarusian embassy in Washington.

At the moment, it is the Charge d'Affaires ad interim [Basik]," Anatoly Glaz said.

Biden is to take the oath of office at around noon local time (17:00 GMT). US Chief Justice John Roberts will administer the presidential part of the ceremony, while Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is expected to be sworn in by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, the first Latina member of the court. Foreign diplomats were invited to attend the inauguration.

