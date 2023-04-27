UrduPoint.com

Belarusian, Chinese Defense Ministers Discuss Military Cooperation

Umer Jamshaid Published April 27, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Belarusian, Chinese Defense Ministers Discuss Military Cooperation

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) The defense ministers of Belarus and China discussed the prospects and outlined ways to develop military cooperation between the two countries, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin held a bilateral meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Li Shangfu, in the Indian capital of New Delhi.

"During the talks, the parties emphasized the high level of Belarusian-Chinese bilateral relations, which have the status of an all-weather and comprehensive strategic partnership. The parties exchanged views on the state and prospects for the development of cooperation in the military sphere, and outlined ways for further cooperation in the near future," the ministry said.

On Friday, India will host the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) defense ministers' meeting. Khrenin is also expected to attend the summit.

In July 2022, Belarus submitted application to join the SCO as a full-fledged member. The procedure for the country's accession to the SCO was launched after the organization's summit in the Uzbek city of Samarkand in September. In February 2023, Belarusian President Aleksander Lukashenko signed a decree approving a memorandum on the republic's obligations to obtain its SCO member status. In March, Lukashenko announced the country's desire to obtain full-fledged membership in the SCO before the organization's summit in June.

Related Topics

India China New Delhi Belarus February March June July September Shanghai Cooperation Organization

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi International Airport welcomes first SF ..

Abu Dhabi International Airport welcomes first SF Express flight

9 minutes ago
 Minimum speed limit to be implemented on Sheikh Mo ..

Minimum speed limit to be implemented on Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Road from 1s ..

9 minutes ago
 Dubai to host the world&#039;s largest congress fo ..

Dubai to host the world&#039;s largest congress for plastic surgery societies

9 minutes ago
 CABSAT 2023 to showcase innovative technologies in ..

CABSAT 2023 to showcase innovative technologies in production and broadcast sect ..

24 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi’s Dalma Historical Race Festival to fe ..

Abu Dhabi’s Dalma Historical Race Festival to feature world’s longest race f ..

39 minutes ago
 Arabian Travel Market to welcome over 2,000 exhibi ..

Arabian Travel Market to welcome over 2,000 exhibitors, representatives from mor ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.