Belarusian, Chinese Defense Ministers Discuss Military Cooperation

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) The defense ministers of Belarus and China discussed the prospects and outlined ways to develop military cooperation between the two countries, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin held a bilateral meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Li Shangfu, in the Indian capital of New Delhi.

"During the talks, the parties emphasized the high level of Belarusian-Chinese bilateral relations, which have the status of an all-weather and comprehensive strategic partnership. The parties exchanged views on the state and prospects for the development of cooperation in the military sphere, and outlined ways for further cooperation in the near future," the ministry said.

On Friday, India will host the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) defense ministers' meeting. Khrenin is also expected to attend the summit.

In July 2022, Belarus submitted application to join the SCO as a full-fledged member. The procedure for the country's accession to the SCO was launched after the organization's summit in the Uzbek city of Samarkand in September. In February 2023, Belarusian President Aleksander Lukashenko signed a decree approving a memorandum on the republic's obligations to obtain its SCO member status. In March, Lukashenko announced the country's desire to obtain full-fledged membership in the SCO before the organization's summit in June.