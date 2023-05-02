UrduPoint.com

Belarusian Citizens Fly Out Of Sudan On Evacuation Flight To Moscow - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2023 | 11:30 AM

Belarusian Citizens Fly Out of Sudan on Evacuation Flight to Moscow - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) All 10 Belarusian citizens have been evacuated from the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, to Moscow on a special flight, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said.

"All 10 citizens of Belarus, including (Belarusian) pilots, who were in Sudan, flew from Khartoum on an evacuation flight to Moscow and have already crossed the border of Sudan," the ministry tweeted on Monday.

Minsk noted this was a joint operation conducted with the Russian Foreign and Defense Ministries.

Last week, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik that 10 Belarusians were in Khartoum, including the seven-people aircraft crew.

At the same time, three Belarusians were accommodated in the Russian embassy complex. In addition, six more Belarusian citizens, who worked for Sudanese companies under private contracts, left Sudan for Egypt across the land border in late April.

On April 15, violent clashes broke out between the Sudanese armed forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, with the epicenter located in Khartoum. The parties have since introduced a number of temporary nationwide ceasefires, but the conflict has not been settled yet.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Egypt Khartoum Same Belarus Sudan April Border All From

Recent Stories

Illinois dust storm blinds drivers, 6 die in chain ..

Illinois dust storm blinds drivers, 6 die in chain-reaction crashes

33 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 May 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd May 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd May 2023

2 hours ago
 US authorities hunt alleged killer of five Texas n ..

US authorities hunt alleged killer of five Texas neighbors

12 hours ago
 Kashmir Council (EU) Chief calls for International ..

Kashmir Council (EU) Chief calls for International solidarity with oppressed la ..

12 hours ago
 Football: English Championship table

Football: English Championship table

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.