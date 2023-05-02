Belarusian Citizens Fly Out of Sudan on Evacuation Flight to Moscow - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) All 10 Belarusian citizens have been evacuated from the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, to Moscow on a special flight, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said.

"All 10 citizens of Belarus, including (Belarusian) pilots, who were in Sudan, flew from Khartoum on an evacuation flight to Moscow and have already crossed the border of Sudan," the ministry tweeted on Monday.

Minsk noted this was a joint operation conducted with the Russian Foreign and Defense Ministries.

Last week, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik that 10 Belarusians were in Khartoum, including the seven-people aircraft crew.

At the same time, three Belarusians were accommodated in the Russian embassy complex. In addition, six more Belarusian citizens, who worked for Sudanese companies under private contracts, left Sudan for Egypt across the land border in late April.

On April 15, violent clashes broke out between the Sudanese armed forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, with the epicenter located in Khartoum. The parties have since introduced a number of temporary nationwide ceasefires, but the conflict has not been settled yet.