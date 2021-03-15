Belarusian Commission Begins Its Work on Constitutional Amendments - State Media

(@FahadShabbir)

A special commission begins its work in Belarus to draft constitutional amendments, President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday, the Belta news agency reported

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) A special commission begins its work in Belarus to draft constitutional amendments, President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday, the Belta news agency reported.

The Belarusian leader is holding a meeting with the members of this commission in Minsk, as Belarus celebrates the Constitution Day on Monday.

According to Belta, the president recalled that a decision to set up the commission was made at the All-Belarusian People's Assembly. Lukashenko also reportedly praised the fact that the constitution began its work on the Constitution Day.

According to Lukashenko, the constitutional referendum will be held in the beginning of the next year.