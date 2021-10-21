Belarusian Constitution Draft May Be Ready For Nationwide Discussion By December
MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) The head of the Belarusian presidential administration, Igor Sergeenko, said on Thursday that the new constitution draft may be presented for nationwide discussion by end of November or December.
"I think that by December, maybe by the end of November, we will come to a nationwide discussion," Sergeenko said.