UrduPoint.com

Belarusian Constitution Draft May Be Ready For Nationwide Discussion By December

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 04:07 PM

Belarusian Constitution Draft May Be Ready for Nationwide Discussion by December

The head of the Belarusian presidential administration, Igor Sergeenko, said on Thursday that the new constitution draft may be presented for nationwide discussion by end of November or December

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) The head of the Belarusian presidential administration, Igor Sergeenko, said on Thursday that the new constitution draft may be presented for nationwide discussion by end of November or December.

"I think that by December, maybe by the end of November, we will come to a nationwide discussion," Sergeenko said.

Related Topics

May November December

Recent Stories

President Dr Arif Alvi approves summary to retain ..

President Dr Arif Alvi approves summary to retain Shaukat Tarin as member NEC

4 minutes ago
 Moscow Ready to Host US, Other Nations' Talks With ..

Moscow Ready to Host US, Other Nations' Talks With Taliban - Senior Lawmaker

4 minutes ago
 All Pakistan UFL Kickboxing championship from Nov ..

All Pakistan UFL Kickboxing championship from Nov in Quetta: Rehman Gul Afridi

9 minutes ago
 Cypriot Foreign Minister Hopes UNSC to Promote Res ..

Cypriot Foreign Minister Hopes UNSC to Promote Resumption of Cyprus Settlement T ..

13 minutes ago
 Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Thursday

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Thursday

13 minutes ago
 UK Defense Ministry Confirms Information About Mis ..

UK Defense Ministry Confirms Information About Missiles' Deal With Ukraine

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.