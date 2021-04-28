The Belarusian commission in charge of drafting constitutional amendments proposed on Wednesday expanding the powers of the Belarusian prime minister, strengthening their role in government formation and the budgetary sphere

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) The Belarusian commission in charge of drafting constitutional amendments proposed on Wednesday expanding the powers of the Belarusian prime minister, strengthening their role in government formation and the budgetary sphere.

The third session of the constitutional commission is taking place in Minsk. It centers around redistribution of presidential and governmental powers.

"There is a proposal to expand the powers of the prime minister, strengthening his role in forming the government through making proposals to the president on the structure of the government, appointing deputy prime ministers, ministers and other members of the government.

This strengthening of the prime minister's powers is within the framework of the constitutional functions of the president and the government and is aimed at increasing the role of the prime minister and strengthening both his responsibility and the responsibility of the government as a whole," Belarusian Constitutional Court Chairman Petr Miklashevich, who heads the commission, said.

According to Miklashevich, the commission sees no need for Belarus to switch from presidential to parliamentary or parliamentary-presidential form of government.