Belarusian Consulate General in New York Stops Working at US Request - Foreign Ministry

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2021) At the request of the US side, the Belarusian Consulate General in New York will cease its work from October 21, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"We inform you that at the request of the US side, the Consulate General of the Republic of Belarus in New York will cease its work on October 21, 2021. After the closure of the Consulate General, citizens of Belarus residing in the consular district of the Consulate General (including Canada) will be able to apply for consular actions to the Embassy of the Republic of Belarus in the United States," the ministry said.

It noted that the citizens of Belarus permanently registered with the Consulate General would be permanently registered at the Belarusian Embassy in the United States from November 1, 2021.

"To carry out consular actions, Belarusians can contact the consulate until October 15. Then access to the consulate will be impossible. From October 8, the acceptance and processing of documents sent by mail will be stopped. The papers will be sent to the Embassy of Belarus in the US in Washington. Consultations of the Consulate General by phone are also unavailable," the statement says.