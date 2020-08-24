UrduPoint.com
Belarusian Coordination Council Disputes Defense Ministry's Plan To Use Army Amid Protests

The Belarusian Coordination Council's Presidium member Maxim Znak on Monday questioned the statement by Defense Minister Victor Khrenin about plans to deploy the military during the political crisis in the country

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) The Belarusian Coordination Council's Presidium member Maxim Znak on Monday questioned the statement by Defense Minister Victor Khrenin about plans to deploy the military during the political crisis in the country.

On Sunday, Khrenin announced that the ministry would use the military to protect the country's monuments around which demonstrators gather from being desecrated during the ongoing protests.

"This is a legally dubious statement. There is a law about in which cases the army can be used within the country � it is an armed conflict. If there is an armed conflict then you can involve the army.

If there is a peaceful rally then there are no grounds for using the army. There are internal troops, there is [the police], agencies designed for that. The army should not get involved in dealing with a peaceful population," Znak told reporters.

The country's opposition refused to recognize the victory of President Alexander Lukashenko in the new presidential vote, creating the so-called Coordination Council to oversee a transfer of power. Last week, the Belarusian prosecution opened a case against the council, claiming it aims to seize power and undermine the country's national security.

