UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarusian Coordination Council Of Opposition Invites Law Enforcement To Meet

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 07:52 PM

Belarusian Coordination Council of Opposition Invites Law Enforcement to Meet

The coordination council of the Belarusian opposition has invited the country's law enforcement to meet to discuss opposition's demands, the council said Thursday in a press release

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) The coordination council of the Belarusian opposition has invited the country's law enforcement to meet to discuss opposition's demands, the council said Thursday in a press release.

"On August 20, official requests asking for an urgent meeting to discuss demands of most citizens of Belarus were sent to the office of the prosecutor general, the Investigative Committee, the Interior Ministry, the State Security Committee," the council said on Telegram.

Related Topics

Interior Ministry Belarus August Opposition

Recent Stories

President issues law regarding Orders, Medals and ..

8 minutes ago

IG FC meet Mehsud tribes elders of South Wazirista ..

58 seconds ago

Pirwadhi Police conducts search operation

59 seconds ago

IGP for strict security measures in Muharram

1 minute ago

Moscow Believes US Plan to Reinstate International ..

1 minute ago

Tiktok Gives Voice to US Teens, Offers Unique Path ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.