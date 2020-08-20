Belarusian Coordination Council of Opposition Invites Law Enforcement to Meet

The coordination council of the Belarusian opposition has invited the country's law enforcement to meet to discuss opposition's demands, the council said Thursday in a press release

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) The coordination council of the Belarusian opposition has invited the country's law enforcement to meet to discuss opposition's demands, the council said Thursday in a press release.

"On August 20, official requests asking for an urgent meeting to discuss demands of most citizens of Belarus were sent to the office of the prosecutor general, the Investigative Committee, the Interior Ministry, the State Security Committee," the council said on Telegram.