Belarusian Coordination Council Ready For Contacts With Russia On Any Level - Member

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 05:38 PM

Belarusian Coordination Council Ready for Contacts With Russia on Any Level - Member

The coordination council of the Belarusian opposition is ready for talks with Russia at any level, a member of the council's executive committee, Pavel Latushko, told Sputnik on Monday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) The coordination council of the Belarusian opposition is ready for talks with Russia at any level, a member of the council's executive committee, Pavel Latushko, told Sputnik on Monday.

"We are ready for any opportunities, at any level," Latushko said, adding that there was no contact at the moment.

According to Latushko, Russia needs one more source of information about the Belarusian opposition � the opposition itself.

More Stories From World

