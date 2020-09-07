UrduPoint.com
Belarusian Coordination Council Says Foreign Mediators Needed Between Opposition, Gov't

Sumaira FH 52 seconds ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 07:20 PM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) Pavel Latushko, a member of the Belarusian opposition-led Coordination Council's chairmanship, said on Monday that it was difficult to resolve the internal political crisis in the country without a clear position of foreign partners, whose mediation in contacts between the opposition and the authorities was much needed.

"We see today that this crisis is in fact an internal matter of Belarus, it will be challenging to resolve this situation without a clear, understandable, precise position of outside partners to the East and West of Belarus. We are talking about their mediation, approaches aimed at making the authorities understand that they need to talk to society.

And only society ... will determine the further fate of Belarus," Latushko told reporters.

The opposition figure said earlier during the press conference that the coordination council continued its attempts to establish contact with the Russian government, as well as intended to expand its international activities and maintain and grow contacts with the European Union and the United States.

The council was created in Belarus in the wake of the August 9 presidential election to oversee the transfer of power as the opposition rejected the reelection of incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko. The chief prosecutor's office opened a criminal probe into the council over national security concerns.

