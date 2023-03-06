Belarusian Court Leaves in Custody Defendant in High-Profile Terrorism Case

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2023) A court in Belarus did not change the measure of restraint for Alexey Mikhailov, one of the defendants in a high-profile case on terrorism, and ruled to leave him in custody, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday.

"The judicial panel ruled to dismiss the application to change the measure of restraint," the judge said, adding that a softer measure of restraint would not allow the court to achieve the objectives of justice.

Earlier in the day, the court in Minsk began considering the criminal case against alleged 18 members of an organized group charged with extremist crimes, including organization and commitment of terrorist attacks.

Episodes in the case include the attack on the house of Belarusian lawmaker Oleg Gaidukevich.

In August 2020, after Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko won the presidential election to sit a sixth consecutive term, the opposition accused him of rigging the vote and started nationwide protests. Opposition leader and presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya fled to Lithuania. Several other prominent opposition activists who stayed in Belarus were persecuted on the grounds of extremism, calls for subversion, and conspiracy to commit a coup.