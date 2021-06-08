(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2021) A district court in Minsk rejected the appeal against the detention of Russian citizen Egor Dudnikov, who is accused of inciting unrest, lawyer Anton Gashinsky told Sputnik on Tuesday, noting that the ruling will be appealed in a higher court.

"Minsk's Partizansky district court did not satisfy our motion against the detention, we will file an appeal with a higher court," Gashinsky said.