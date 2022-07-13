UrduPoint.com

Belarusian Court Sentences Journalist To 8 Years In Prison For Treason - Association

Muhammad Irfan Published July 13, 2022 | 10:13 PM

Belarusian Court Sentences Journalist to 8 Years in Prison for Treason - Association

The Gomel Regional Court sentenced Katsiaryna Andreeva, a journalist of the Polish Belsat broadcaster, already serving a sentence in a Belarusian colony, to eight years in prison for treason against the state, a deputy chairman of the unregistered Belarusian Association of Journalists, Boris Harecki, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) The Gomel Regional Court sentenced Katsiaryna Andreeva, a journalist of the Polish Belsat broadcaster, already serving a sentence in a Belarusian colony, to eight years in prison for treason against the state, a deputy chairman of the unregistered Belarusian Association of Journalists, Boris Harecki, said on Wednesday.

"Journalist Katsiaryna Andreeva, who has been in prison for 1.5 years, was additionally sentenced to EIGHT years in prison for 'treason against the state," Harecki wrote on his media.

The process was held behind closed doors, the details of the charges are unknown.

Belta state news agency specified that the Gomel court found the defendant guilty of revealing state secrets of Belarus to a foreign state, international or foreign organization or their representatives.

According to the agency, Andreeva was sentenced to a jail term of eight years and three months in a general regime colony.

In February 2021, two Belsat journalists, Daria Chultsova and Katsiaryna Andreeva, were sentenced to two years in prison in Minsk. They were detained after a live broadcast from the scene of dispersal of protesters involving security forces on November 15, 2020 and became the defendants in the criminal case over organizing actions that grossly violate public order. Chultsova and Andreeva were the first journalists in Belarus to receive prison sentences for organizing opposition protests in the republic after the 2020 presidential election.

Related Topics

Election Jail Minsk Belarus February November Criminals 2020 Media From Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Cycling: Tour de France results and standings

Cycling: Tour de France results and standings

1 minute ago
 PIA's post-Hajj-flight operation starts on Thursda ..

PIA's post-Hajj-flight operation starts on Thursday

1 minute ago
 Mordaunt Favored by Tories in Race for Party Leade ..

Mordaunt Favored by Tories in Race for Party Leadership - Poll

1 minute ago
 Indian, Dutch Prime Ministers Discuss Bilateral Co ..

Indian, Dutch Prime Ministers Discuss Bilateral Cooperation Over Phone

1 minute ago
 Lufthansa Cancels 2,000 Flights Until End of Summe ..

Lufthansa Cancels 2,000 Flights Until End of Summer Due to Staff Shortages - Rep ..

4 minutes ago
 Sri Lankan Police Use Tear Gas to Disperse Rioters ..

Sri Lankan Police Use Tear Gas to Disperse Rioters Outside Parliament - Reports

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.