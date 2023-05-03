Belarusian Court Sentences NEXTA Founders to Prison Terms of Up to 20 Years

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) A Belarusian court has sentenced the founders of the Nexta opposition Telegram channel that Minsk has designated as terrorist, Roman Protasevich and Stepan Putilo, to prison terms of eight years and 20 years, relatively, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom on Wednesday.

Putilo was sentenced in absentia.

The court also sentenced in absentia former NEXTA editor Yan Rudik to 19 years in prison.

Protasevich, Putilo and Rudik have been charged with incitement of social enmity and discord, organization of mass riots, public calls for the seizure of power or acts of terrorism, as well as other actions threatening the national security of Belarus, the creation of an extremist organization, slander and public insults against the Belarusian president.