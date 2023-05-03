UrduPoint.com

Belarusian Court Sentences NEXTA Founders To Prison Terms Of Up To 20 Years

Faizan Hashmi Published May 03, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Belarusian Court Sentences NEXTA Founders to Prison Terms of Up to 20 Years

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) A Belarusian court has sentenced the founders of the Nexta opposition Telegram channel that Minsk has designated as terrorist, Roman Protasevich and Stepan Putilo, to prison terms of eight years and 20 years, relatively, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom on Wednesday.

Putilo was sentenced in absentia.

The court also sentenced in absentia former NEXTA editor Yan Rudik to 19 years in prison.

Protasevich, Putilo and Rudik have been charged with incitement of social enmity and discord, organization of mass riots, public calls for the seizure of power or acts of terrorism, as well as other actions threatening the national security of Belarus, the creation of an extremist organization, slander and public insults against the Belarusian president.

Related Topics

Terrorist Riots Minsk Belarus From Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid directs support of Sudanese pe ..

Mohammed bin Rashid directs support of Sudanese people stranded in UAE and provi ..

14 minutes ago
 Ishaq Dar, Andrew Schofer discuss bilateral econom ..

Ishaq Dar, Andrew Schofer discuss bilateral economic ties

29 minutes ago
 NA Speaker constitutes Special Committee to probe ..

NA Speaker constitutes Special Committee to probe into audio leaks of Najam Saqi ..

33 minutes ago
 Kuwait crude oil traded at US$80.97 pb

Kuwait crude oil traded at US$80.97 pb

2 hours ago
 PM leaves for UK today to attend King Charles III' ..

PM leaves for UK today to attend King Charles III's coronation

2 hours ago
 World‘s Jiu-Jitsu athletes return to Abu Dhabi f ..

World‘s Jiu-Jitsu athletes return to Abu Dhabi for Grand Finale of Abu Dhabi G ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.