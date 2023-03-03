UrduPoint.com

Belarusian Court Sentences Nobel Peace Prize Winner Ales Bialiatski To 10 Years In Prison

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 03, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Belarusian Court Sentences Nobel Peace Prize Winner Ales Bialiatski to 10 Years in Prison

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2023) A court in Minsk on Friday sentenced activist Ales Bialiatski from the Viasna human rights center to 10 years in prison, while his allies were sentenced to seven to nine years imprisonment, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Bialiatski, the founder of the unregistered center in Minsk, was charged with smuggling and undermining the civic order in early January. His allies, Uladzimir Labkovich and Valiantsin Stefanovich, were also brought before the court as defendants. Meanwhile, another Viasna member, Zmitser Salauyou, was tried in absentia.

The state prosecution initially requested 12 years of imprisonment in a reinforced regime colony for Bialiatski, 11 years for Stefanovich, 10 years for Salauyou and nine years for Labkovich, as well as a fine of 5,000 basic units ($73,100) from each.

The court ruled in its final judgment that Bialiatski would serve 10 years in prison, Stefanovic nine years, Salauyou eight years and Labkovich seven years.

Bialiatski was awarded the Nobel Peace prize in 2022 for the promotion of human rights and democracy in Belarus.

Related Topics

Democracy Fine Minsk Belarus January From Court

Recent Stories

DEWA’s R&amp;D Centre registers its 8th patent f ..

DEWA’s R&amp;D Centre registers its 8th patent for device that locates geograp ..

4 minutes ago
 ECP gives recommendations to President about elect ..

ECP gives recommendations to President about election date in Punjab

48 minutes ago
 PM takes notice of incident during construction of ..

PM takes notice of incident during construction of Bhara Kahu Bypass Flyover

1 hour ago
 President calls for paying attention towards diffe ..

President calls for paying attention towards differently-abled people

1 hour ago
 Meydan Forum discusses innovation and sustainabili ..

Meydan Forum discusses innovation and sustainability in educational field

2 hours ago
 Nikkei ends at nearly 3-mth high after Wall Street ..

Nikkei ends at nearly 3-mth high after Wall Street gains

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.