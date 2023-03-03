Belarusian Court Sentences Nobel Peace Prize Winner Ales Bialiatski to 10 Years in Prison

(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2023) A court in Minsk on Friday sentenced activist Ales Bialiatski from the Viasna human rights center to 10 years in prison, while his allies were sentenced to seven to nine years imprisonment, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Bialiatski, the founder of the unregistered center in Minsk, was charged with smuggling and undermining the civic order in early January. His allies, Uladzimir Labkovich and Valiantsin Stefanovich, were also brought before the court as defendants. Meanwhile, another Viasna member, Zmitser Salauyou, was tried in absentia.

The state prosecution initially requested 12 years of imprisonment in a reinforced regime colony for Bialiatski, 11 years for Stefanovich, 10 years for Salauyou and nine years for Labkovich, as well as a fine of 5,000 basic units ($73,100) from each.

The court ruled in its final judgment that Bialiatski would serve 10 years in prison, Stefanovic nine years, Salauyou eight years and Labkovich seven years.

Bialiatski was awarded the Nobel Peace prize in 2022 for the promotion of human rights and democracy in Belarus.