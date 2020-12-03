Belarusian Court Sides With Information Ministry, Strips tut.by of Media Status

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) An economic court in Minsk sided with the Information Ministry and stripped tut.by portal of its online outlet, or media, status, a Sputnik correspondent reported Thursday.

The court ruled that the outlet had to reimburse the Information Ministry for the legal costs in the amount of 800 Belarussian rubles (about $300).