UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarusian Court Sides With Information Ministry, Strips Tut.by Of Media Status

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 03:30 PM

Belarusian Court Sides With Information Ministry, Strips tut.by of Media Status

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) An economic court in Minsk sided with the Information Ministry and stripped tut.by portal of its online outlet, or media, status, a Sputnik correspondent reported Thursday.

The court ruled that the outlet had to reimburse the Information Ministry for the legal costs in the amount of 800 Belarussian rubles (about $300).

Related Topics

Minsk Media Court

Recent Stories

Intl’ community took Pakistan’s dossier on Ind ..

14 minutes ago

Digital Media Wing gets Government of Punjab, Mini ..

14 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,317 new COVID-19 cases, 655 recove ..

16 minutes ago

Commissioner lays foundation stone of new cafeteri ..

28 minutes ago

Nationalist Finns Party Becomes Most Popular in Fi ..

28 minutes ago

Kudos to PM for introducing innovative electoral r ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.