Belarusian Court Suspends Case to Revoke News Portal of Media Status - Source

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) The Economic Court of Minsk has suspended proceedings on the revocation of the status of a network publication from the popular news portal tut.by in connection with a statement it filed with the Supreme Court, one of the participants in the case told Sputnik on Thursday.

The Economic Court started deliberations on the court filing by the Belarusian Information Ministry to revoke the status of the online publication from tut.by earlier on Thursday. An online publication in the republic has the status of a news media, which imposes corresponding rights and obligations. In case the status is revoked, the publication will continue its work as an internet resource, according to a representative of tut.by.

"During the court session, the lawyer petitioned to suspend the consideration of the case, since tut.by already filed a complaint with the [Supreme] Court against warnings [issued earlier by the Ministry of Information]. The petition was approved, the case was suspended," the source said.

Today's court proceeding only lasted for about 15 minutes, the source added.

One of the sides in the case said tut.by filed an application with the Belarusian Supreme Court to invalidate three out of four written warnings from the Ministry of Information.

The application is still pending and could be reviewed by the Supreme Court later this month.

In September, the Ministry of Information of the republic filed a lawsuit against the publication. The department noted that in the period from August 7 to September 15, Tut By Media LLC was issued four written warnings in connection with the violation of Belarusian law on the mass media.

While the case is being considered, the Ministry of Information decided to temporarily deprive tut.by of the status of an online publication - from October 1 to December 30. The Ministry prohibited tut.by from making official requests, taking official interviews and taking part in press pools, as well as covering rallies and wearing press badges.

The online portal tut.by was registered in January 2019. Prior to that, it operated without a media status since its inception in 2000. In Belarus, the registration of an Internet resource as an online publication is voluntary, but provides additional opportunities for obtaining information and covering events.