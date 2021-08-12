UrduPoint.com

Belarusian COVID-19 Vaccine To Enter Civil Circulation In 2023 - Health Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 40 seconds ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 05:50 PM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) Belarusian health authorities estimate that a domestic COVID-19 vaccine will enter civil circulation in the first half of 2023, Health Minister Dmitry Pinevich said on Thursday.

"We believe that in the first half of 2023 the vaccine will be released into civil circulation," Pinevich said, as quoted by the Health Ministry in its Telegram channel.

