UrduPoint.com

Belarusian CSTO Peacekeepers Return From Kazakhstan To Belarus - Defense Ministry

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) Published January 14, 2022 | 05:04 PM

Belarusian CSTO Peacekeepers Return From Kazakhstan to Belarus - Defense Ministry

The Belarusian peacekeepers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) have left Kazakhstan and returned home, the Belarusian defense ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) The Belarusian peacekeepers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) have left Kazakhstan and returned home, the Belarusian defense ministry said on Friday.

"The withdrawal of the Belarusian soldiers from Kazakhstan is completed," the ministry wrote on Telegram.

Related Topics

Kazakhstan From

Recent Stories

Nutritional Risk Assessment Camp held at UVAS

Nutritional Risk Assessment Camp held at UVAS

28 seconds ago
 Vice-Chancellor inaugurates Munir Iqbal Microbiolo ..

Vice-Chancellor inaugurates Munir Iqbal Microbiology Club at UVAS

31 seconds ago
 2022 will be more painful for people than 2021: Mi ..

2022 will be more painful for people than 2021: Mian Zahid Hussain

5 minutes ago
 Politics of four sharfis is over, claims Sheikh Ra ..

Politics of four sharfis is over, claims Sheikh Rashid

33 minutes ago
 Rs 100m allocated for new vegetable & fruit market ..

Rs 100m allocated for new vegetable & fruit market

10 minutes ago
 Laos trade deficit reaches 80 mln USD in December

Laos trade deficit reaches 80 mln USD in December

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.