Belarusian CSTO Peacekeepers Return From Kazakhstan To Belarus - Defense Ministry
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) Published January 14, 2022 | 05:04 PM
The Belarusian peacekeepers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) have left Kazakhstan and returned home, the Belarusian defense ministry said on Friday
"The withdrawal of the Belarusian soldiers from Kazakhstan is completed," the ministry wrote on Telegram.