Belarusian Defense Minister Orders Drills For Practicing Defense In Grodno Region

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 06:28 PM

Belarusian Defense Minister Orders Drills for Practicing Defense in Grodno Region

Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin said Thursday he had ordered defense drills in the northwestern Grodno region after seeing signs of foreign interference in Belarus' internal affairs

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin said Thursday he had ordered defense drills in the northwestern Grodno region after seeing signs of foreign interference in Belarus' internal affairs.

"We can see that there is interference in the internal affairs of our country.

We are receiving information from various sources that is troubling. We are making forecasts for different scenarios," the minister said in a statement published on Telegram.

Based on this, the decision was made to hold drills in the Grodno region, Khrenin said. President Alexander Lukashenko has been informed about this plan.

More Stories From World

