Belarusian Defense Minister Orders Troops Reinforcement in Western Direction

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin instructed the operational command to prepare proposals for defense measures in the western direction, as well as to reinforce troops, the ministry said on Telegram.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko earlier instructed to intensify training of troops to perform tasks as intended, with special attention to be paid to the western operational direction and the troops of the Western Operational Command.

"As part of the implementation of the president's instructions, Defense Minister Maj. Gen. Viktor Khrenin set the task: 'To prepare proposals on the conduct of measures by formations and military units of the Western Operational Command for the preparation and conduct of defense in the Grodno tactical direction.

The operational command should be reinforced with the Tochka missile battalion, the Polonez battalion, a detachment of unmanned aerial systems, air defense systems, electronic reconnaissance and electronic warfare,'" the ministry said.

It clarified that the proposals would be presented to the minister on Thursday.

On Saturday, the ministry announced that it would conduct a series of tactical exercises near the Belarusian NPP and at training grounds in the Grodno region from August 17 to August 20. To participate in the exercises, units of anti-aircraft missile regiments, as well as personnel of the 103rd Airborne Brigade, were deployed to the designated areas.

Earlier this week, the ministry also explained the exercises being held to UK, German and Lithuanian military attaches.