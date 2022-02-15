UrduPoint.com

Belarusian Defense Minister Says Agreed To Resume Military Dialogue With Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin on Tuesday revealed details of a recent phone conversation with Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov, in which the counterparts agreed to resume military dialogue and discussed prospects for renewing military cooperation.

On Monday, Khrenin and Reznikov held the phone call amid the ongoing Belarus-Russia military exercises. Reznikov tweeted on the same day that the counterparts talked "to relieve stress and prevent the escalation of relations," and "determined the algorithm for further interaction." The Ukrainian Defense Ministry also said that Reznikov agreed to send a Ukrainian defense attaché to the Belarus-Russia military exercise and invited a Belarusian defense attaché to Ukraine to the Metel-2022 exercises.

"Indeed, the conversation was the initiative of the defense minister of Ukraine. Of course, I supported it in order to relieve certain tensions because of the current exercise and the military-political situation around our countries in general.

We talked over a number of sore points and discussed the prospects for resuming military cooperation. We showed that we are open to dialogue, and decided to continue it in the future," Khrenin said as quoted by Belarusian news agency Belta.

Russia and Belarus started the Allied Resolve-2022 joint drills on Belarusian military ranges last week. The Russian Defense Ministry said that the drills were aimed at training actions on preventing and combating external aggression, counteracting terrorism and protecting the interests of the Union State. The drills are expected to finish on Sunday.

Over the past few months, Western countries and Ukraine have accused Russia of deploying additional troops along the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for invasion. Moreover, the drills have provoked conjectures about an alleged invasion of Ukraine through the territory of Belarus, which both Minsk and Moscow have repeatedly denied.

