Belarusian Defense Minister Says Leaders Of 4 Nations 'Fueled' Attempt To Overthrow Gov't

Fri 04th September 2020 | 07:08 PM

The leaders of Poland, Lithuania, Ukraine, and the Czech Republic have "fueled" an attempt to overthrow the Belarusian government, Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin said on Friday, adding that the Belarusian authorities have managed to save the country from "lawlessness."

According to the Belarusian Defense Ministry, Khrenin was among the attendees at a joint meeting of the defense ministers from the Commonwealth of Independent States nations, Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and the Collective Security Treaty Organization. During the meeting, Khrenin accused the four aforementioned European countries of stoking a plot to overthrow the current Belarusian government.

"Various destructive forces, which have been fueled by the leadership of states such as Poland, Lithuania, the Czech Republic, and Ukraine, attempted an unconstitutional overthrow of the government.

Thanks to the coordinated actions of government bodies and the support of the Belarusian people for the actions of the Belarusian president, it was possible to save the country from lawlessness and arbitrariness," Khrenin commented, as quoted by the Ministry of Defense's press department.

President Alexander Lukashenko has previously accused these countries of interfering in the internal affairs of Belarus and stoking the protests that have swept through the country since the August 9 presidential election, which saw the leader win a sixth term in office.

