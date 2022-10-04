Belarusian Defense Minister Says NATO Countries Preparing for War

Minsk cannot ignore the militarization of its Western neighbors as there is concrete evidence that NATO countries are preparing their infrastructure and troops for war, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin said on Tuesday

"The situation is really complicated today. A number of hostile leaders of the neighboring countries, unfortunately, have openly outlined the goals that they want to achieve by working against our country. We cannot leave this without attention," Khrenin was quoted as saying by the state-run Belta news agency.

The minister specified that Belarus has both forces and means to respond to all threats that may arise.

Under the guise of an imaginary threat from the East, NATO countries and Western countries neighboring Belarus are not just militarizing, but preparing for war, according to Khrenin.

"They are preparing their infrastructure, their troops. We have specific data. We are monitoring the situation, we see what they are doing. Proceeding from this, we are mapping out concrete and adequate response measures," the minister added.

In recent years, NATO has enhanced its presence in the eastern part of the alliance's territory, by establishing battle groups in Bulgaria, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania and Slovakia.