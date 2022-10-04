UrduPoint.com

Belarusian Defense Minister Says NATO Countries Preparing For War

Muhammad Irfan Published October 04, 2022 | 09:44 PM

Belarusian Defense Minister Says NATO Countries Preparing for War

Minsk cannot ignore the militarization of its Western neighbors as there is concrete evidence that NATO countries are preparing their infrastructure and troops for war, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2022) Minsk cannot ignore the militarization of its Western neighbors as there is concrete evidence that NATO countries are preparing their infrastructure and troops for war, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin said on Tuesday.

"The situation is really complicated today. A number of hostile leaders of the neighboring countries, unfortunately, have openly outlined the goals that they want to achieve by working against our country. We cannot leave this without attention," Khrenin was quoted as saying by the state-run Belta news agency.

The minister specified that Belarus has both forces and means to respond to all threats that may arise.

Under the guise of an imaginary threat from the East, NATO countries and Western countries neighboring Belarus are not just militarizing, but preparing for war, according to Khrenin.

"They are preparing their infrastructure, their troops. We have specific data. We are monitoring the situation, we see what they are doing. Proceeding from this, we are mapping out concrete and adequate response measures," the minister added.

In recent years, NATO has enhanced its presence in the eastern part of the alliance's territory, by establishing battle groups in Bulgaria, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania and Slovakia.

Related Topics

NATO Minsk Alliance Estonia Bulgaria Belarus Poland Romania Slovakia Lithuania Latvia Hungary May All From

Recent Stories

US, Albania Request UNGA Emergency Session After R ..

US, Albania Request UNGA Emergency Session After Russia Accession Referendums - ..

2 minutes ago
 Ishaq Dar appreciates economic contribution of Pak ..

Ishaq Dar appreciates economic contribution of Pakistani diaspora in UK

2 minutes ago
 Traffic police to launch drive against under-age d ..

Traffic police to launch drive against under-age drivers

2 minutes ago
 US Extends Rest Periods for Flight Attendants to 1 ..

US Extends Rest Periods for Flight Attendants to 10 Hours - Transportation Dept.

2 minutes ago
 Pesco recovers Rs 200 mln from power thieves in la ..

Pesco recovers Rs 200 mln from power thieves in last decade: Senate told

2 minutes ago
 Chief Commissioner for facilitating contract, reti ..

Chief Commissioner for facilitating contract, retired employees

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.