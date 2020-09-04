Belarusian Defense Minister Thanks Russia, China for Supporting Minsk at Difficult Times

Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin on Friday thanked the Russian and Chinese militaries for supporting Minsk during challenging times, the ministry's press service said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin on Friday thanked the Russian and Chinese militaries for supporting Minsk during challenging times, the ministry's press service said.

Earlier on Friday, the Belarusian delegation headed by Khrenin took part in a joint meeting of the defense ministers of the member states of the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the Collective Security Treaty Organization, which was held in Moscow.

"The head of the Belarusian military delegation expressed his gratitude to the military-political leaderships of Russia and China, as well as to other states present at the joint meeting, who provided assistance to the Republic of Belarus at a difficult time," the statement read.