MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) Oleg Voinov, the foreign military policy assistant to the Belarusian defense minister, briefed military attaches on Friday on the post-vote situation in the eastern European country.

"Maj. Gen.

Oleg Voinov informed military members of the diplomatic staff accredited with the Belarusian Defense Ministry about the real situation in the country, and the armed forces' place and role in the unfolding events," the ministry said in a statement.

Protests broke out in Belarus after incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko won last Sunday's election by landslide. His rivals rejected the outcome, saying the election was rigged.

Some 6,000 people have been arrested in the crackdown and hundreds have been injured, including more than 100 police officers. Two protesters have died. The Interior Ministry said a man lost his life in Minsk after an explosive device he wanted to throw at the police went off in his hand.