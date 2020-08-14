UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarusian Defense Minister's Aide Briefs Foreign Military Officials On 'Real Situation'

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 09:20 PM

Belarusian Defense Minister's Aide Briefs Foreign Military Officials on 'Real Situation'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) Oleg Voinov, the foreign military policy assistant to the Belarusian defense minister, briefed military attaches on Friday on the post-vote situation in the eastern European country.

"Maj. Gen.

Oleg Voinov informed military members of the diplomatic staff accredited with the Belarusian Defense Ministry about the real situation in the country, and the armed forces' place and role in the unfolding events," the ministry said in a statement.

Protests broke out in Belarus after incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko won last Sunday's election by landslide. His rivals rejected the outcome, saying the election was rigged.

Some 6,000 people have been arrested in the crackdown and hundreds have been injured, including more than 100 police officers. Two protesters have died. The Interior Ministry said a man lost his life in Minsk after an explosive device he wanted to throw at the police went off in his hand.

Related Topics

Election Injured Police Interior Ministry Died Minsk Man Belarus Sunday

Recent Stories

India welcomes normalisation of relations between ..

1 hour ago

Hindutva ideology to tear India apart, warns AJK P ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan Navy Celebrates 73Rdanniversary Of Pakis ..

2 hours ago

I-day celebrated in Central Jail Faisalabad

2 hours ago

S. Korean, Australian Leaders Agree Participation ..

2 hours ago

Belarusian Prime Minister Speaking With Striking W ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.