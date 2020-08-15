UrduPoint.com
Belarusian Defense Ministry Denies 'Serbian Mercenaries' Involvement

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 11:00 PM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2020) The Belarusian Defense Ministry on Saturday rejected reports spread on social media that "Serbian mercenaries" were operating in the country as "another fake" story.

"The Defense Ministry informed [the public] earlier that Belarus would host three contests of the International Army Games 2020...

One of them, called the Sniper Frontier, will take place in Brest and involve the Serbian armed forces," the ministry said on Telegram.

Serbian personnel arrived in Belarus on Monday. The games are scheduled to begin on August 23. The ministry said Serbian service members were gearing up for the games at the training grounds in Brest together with Armenian soldiers.

