Belarusian Defense Ministry Offered Poland to Hold Border Negotiations

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) The Belarusian Defense Ministry said it had proposed Poland to hold cross-border negotiations to discuss "critical" issues for the parties, as well as to hold simultaneous verification activities in the two countries within the framework of regional confidence and security measures.

The first deputy head of the ministry's department of international military cooperation, Valery Revenko, held a number of meetings with military attaches, including those of Poland. The main topic was the issue of tension on the state border of Belarus.

"Separately, the Polish diplomat was informed about the unacceptability of the ultimatum statements and was offered to hold border negotiations with the Polish Defense Ministry, where issues that each side considers critical will be discussed," the ministry said on Telegram.

"It was also proposed to immediately carry out simultaneous verification activities both on the territory of the Republic of Poland and the Republic of Belarus within the framework of regional confidence and security measures, regardless of epidemiological and other restrictions," it said.

The ministry believes that these steps will give a start to a constructive dialogue.