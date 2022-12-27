Belarusian Defense Ministry Says Kiev Quit Deal on Monitoring Military Activities

Kiev has decided to terminate its agreement with Minsk on the monitoring of military activities within a range of 80 kilometers (49.7 miles) of the border, the head of the international military cooperation department of the Belarusian Defense Ministry, Valery Revenko, said on Tuesday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2022) Kiev has decided to terminate its agreement with Minsk on the monitoring of military activities within a range of 80 kilometers (49.7 miles) of the border, the head of the international military cooperation department of the Belarusian Defense Ministry, Valery Revenko, said on Tuesday.

"The resolution of the Ukrainian cabinet �� 1435 as of December 23, 2022 on the termination of the agreement between the Ukrainian cabinet and the Belarusian government on confidence and security building measures took place," Revenko tweeted.

In August, the official said that Ukraine ceased international military cooperation with Belarus, including in the field of arms control.