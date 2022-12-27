UrduPoint.com

Belarusian Defense Ministry Says Kiev Quit Deal On Monitoring Military Activities

Muhammad Irfan Published December 27, 2022 | 08:06 PM

Belarusian Defense Ministry Says Kiev Quit Deal on Monitoring Military Activities

Kiev has decided to terminate its agreement with Minsk on the monitoring of military activities within a range of 80 kilometers (49.7 miles) of the border, the head of the international military cooperation department of the Belarusian Defense Ministry, Valery Revenko, said on Tuesday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2022) Kiev has decided to terminate its agreement with Minsk on the monitoring of military activities within a range of 80 kilometers (49.7 miles) of the border, the head of the international military cooperation department of the Belarusian Defense Ministry, Valery Revenko, said on Tuesday.

"The resolution of the Ukrainian cabinet �� 1435 as of December 23, 2022 on the termination of the agreement between the Ukrainian cabinet and the Belarusian government on confidence and security building measures took place," Revenko tweeted.

In August, the official said that Ukraine ceased international military cooperation with Belarus, including in the field of arms control.

Related Topics

Resolution Ukraine Minsk Kiev Belarus August December Border Government Cabinet Agreement

Recent Stories

Dubai to ring in the New Year with dazzling firewo ..

Dubai to ring in the New Year with dazzling fireworks, celebrity concerts and sp ..

14 minutes ago
 Most Americans Believe Best Age for President Rang ..

Most Americans Believe Best Age for President Ranges From 51-65 - Poll

40 seconds ago
 Boxing to be promoted in Punjab: CM

Boxing to be promoted in Punjab: CM

42 seconds ago
 Disease management system in place to curb Corona' ..

Disease management system in place to curb Corona's sub-variant

43 seconds ago
 Saudi Arabia to organize Hajj expo 2023 in Jan

Saudi Arabia to organize Hajj expo 2023 in Jan

44 seconds ago
 Ukrainian Public Debt Up by $9.5Bln in January-Nov ..

Ukrainian Public Debt Up by $9.5Bln in January-November - Lawmaker

46 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.