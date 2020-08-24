Belarusian Defense Ministry Says Lithuania Attempted To Breach Country's Airspace
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 01:45 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) The Belarusian Defense Ministry said Monday that Lithuania had attempted to breach the country's airspace.
According to the ministry's Telegram account, the attempt, coming from Lithuania, was detected on Sunday at about 7:30 p.
m. (16;30 GMT) near the village of Volkovschina in the north of the country.
"A monitoring device with eight balloons and anti-state symbols was launched from the neighboring territory," the ministry said.
The Foreign Ministry is planning to send a protest note to Vilnius.