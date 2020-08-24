The Belarusian Defense Ministry said Monday that Lithuania had attempted to breach the country's airspace

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) The Belarusian Defense Ministry said Monday that Lithuania had attempted to breach the country's airspace.

According to the ministry's Telegram account, the attempt, coming from Lithuania, was detected on Sunday at about 7:30 p.

m. (16;30 GMT) near the village of Volkovschina in the north of the country.

"A monitoring device with eight balloons and anti-state symbols was launched from the neighboring territory," the ministry said.

The Foreign Ministry is planning to send a protest note to Vilnius.