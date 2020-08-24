UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarusian Defense Ministry Says Lithuania Attempted To Breach Country's Airspace

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 01:45 PM

Belarusian Defense Ministry Says Lithuania Attempted to Breach Country's Airspace

The Belarusian Defense Ministry said Monday that Lithuania had attempted to breach the country's airspace

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) The Belarusian Defense Ministry said Monday that Lithuania had attempted to breach the country's airspace.

According to the ministry's Telegram account, the attempt, coming from Lithuania, was detected on Sunday at about 7:30 p.

m. (16;30 GMT) near the village of Volkovschina in the north of the country.

"A monitoring device with eight balloons and anti-state symbols was launched from the neighboring territory," the ministry said.

The Foreign Ministry is planning to send a protest note to Vilnius.

Related Topics

Protest Vilnius Lithuania Sunday From P

Recent Stories

PM declared ‘Man of the Year’ among world’s ..

23 minutes ago

Gang of five robbers busted, cache of arms recover ..

2 minutes ago

Farmers advised to cultivate approved varieties of ..

2 minutes ago

Abbottabad District administration seals two priva ..

2 minutes ago

Chinese footballers get Xi propaganda in virus 'bu ..

2 minutes ago

African American Man Shot in Back by Wisconsin Pol ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.