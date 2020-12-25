UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarusian Deputy Foreign Minister, Ambassador To US Kravchenko Dies Aged 49 - Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 06:30 PM

Belarusian Deputy Foreign Minister, Ambassador to US Kravchenko Dies Aged 49 - Ministry

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) Belarusian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Kravchenko, who was also appointed Ambassador to the United States, died aged 49, Belarusian Foreign Ministry spokesman Anatoly Glaz told Sputnik on Friday.

"Oleg Ivanovich Kravchenko died suddenly," the spokesman said, but did not specify the cause of death.

According to Glaz, Kravchenko did not have time to leave for work in the United States, he was in Belarus.

Kravchenko was appointed the ambassador to the United States in July this year.

Related Topics

Died Belarus United States July

Recent Stories

Govt to prefer import of COVID-19 vaccine based on ..

30 minutes ago

SCI launches seasonal campaign &#039;Warm Winter&# ..

31 minutes ago

Inflation rose to 0.11 per cent this week, Bureau ..

38 minutes ago

PDM summons an important session on January 2

1 hour ago

FIFA president Infantino to speak at Dubai Interna ..

1 hour ago

Govt takes effective measures for industries: mini ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.