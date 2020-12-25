Belarusian Deputy Foreign Minister, Ambassador to US Kravchenko Dies Aged 49 - Ministry

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) Belarusian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Kravchenko, who was also appointed Ambassador to the United States, died aged 49, Belarusian Foreign Ministry spokesman Anatoly Glaz told Sputnik on Friday.

"Oleg Ivanovich Kravchenko died suddenly," the spokesman said, but did not specify the cause of death.

According to Glaz, Kravchenko did not have time to leave for work in the United States, he was in Belarus.

Kravchenko was appointed the ambassador to the United States in July this year.