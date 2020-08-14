Belarusian Deputy Interior Minister Says Detained Protesters Were Not Abused by Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) Belarusian Deputy Interior Minister Alexander Barsukov said on Friday the people, who had been detained during the massive opposition rallies, were not abused by police in pre-trial detention facilities.

On late Thursday, media reported that detainees started to be released from the detention facility on Okrestin Street in Minsk. Some of the released people told reporters about police abuses.

"There have been no abuses," Barsukov told reporters, as quoted by the tut.by media outlet.

On Sunday, Belarus held the presidential election.

According to the Belarusian Central Election Commission, incumbent Alexander Lukashenko secured his sixth term with over 80 percent of the vote. The country's opposition, which consolidated around presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, has challenged the election results, accusing the authorities of massive falsifications during the voting.

Since the announcement of the official results, opposition rallies have engulfed Belarusian cities, with security forces trying to put them down.