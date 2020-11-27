UrduPoint.com
Belarusian Deputy Prime Minister, Russia's Novak Discuss Oil, Gas Deliveries - Cabinet

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 07:20 PM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak and his Belarusian counterpart Yury Nazarov discussed oil and gas deliveries from Russia to Belarus, the press service of the Belarusian Council of Ministers said Friday.

"The two sides discussed cooperation on delivery of oil and natural gas to Belarus and reorienting exports of Belarusian oil products," the press service said.

