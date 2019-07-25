UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarusian Diplomat Had No Vital Organs Hit In Attack In Turkey - Foreign Minister

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 33 seconds ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 03:51 PM

Belarusian Diplomat Had No Vital Organs Hit in Attack in Turkey - Foreign Minister

The Belarusian diplomat wounded in a gun attack in Ankara had no vital organs hit, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said Thursday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) The Belarusian diplomat wounded in a gun attack in Ankara had no vital organs hit, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said Thursday.

On Wednesday, Aleksandr Poganshev, a counselor who deals with administrative issues at the Belarusian embassy in Ankara, was shot about five times by a man who the embassy later said was a mentally unstable Turkish ex-soldier.

The diplomat was hospitalized in grave condition after the attack.

"There was a surgery, these four bullets did not hit vital organs," the minister told reporters.

Makei said that the attack was not politically motivated, adding that the attacker had been monitored over his mental health issues.

Related Topics

Attack Man Vladimir Putin Ankara

Recent Stories

Weekly inflation up 0.48 percent

1 minute ago

NCM, EAD explore strengthening synergies

22 minutes ago

Japan provides JPY 322 mln scholarship grant

1 minute ago

Business community terms Imran Khan US maiden visi ..

1 minute ago

Tourism Facilitation Section established in Pakist ..

1 minute ago

Sack-packed body of a girl found

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.