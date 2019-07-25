Belarusian Diplomat Had No Vital Organs Hit in Attack in Turkey - Foreign Minister

(@imziishan)

The Belarusian diplomat wounded in a gun attack in Ankara had no vital organs hit, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said Thursday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) The Belarusian diplomat wounded in a gun attack in Ankara had no vital organs hit, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said Thursday.

On Wednesday, Aleksandr Poganshev, a counselor who deals with administrative issues at the Belarusian embassy in Ankara, was shot about five times by a man who the embassy later said was a mentally unstable Turkish ex-soldier.

The diplomat was hospitalized in grave condition after the attack.

"There was a surgery, these four bullets did not hit vital organs," the minister told reporters.

Makei said that the attack was not politically motivated, adding that the attacker had been monitored over his mental health issues.