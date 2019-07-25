UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarusian Diplomat Seriously Wounded In Turkey - Belarusian Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 12:30 AM

Belarusian Diplomat Seriously Wounded in Turkey - Belarusian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) Aleksandr Poganshev, a counselor on Administrative issues at the Belarusian embassy in Ankara, is in serious condition after suffering a gunshot wound in an armed attack on Wednesday, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said.

Turkish Sozcu newspaper earlier reported that the diplomat was wounded in a domestic quarrel with his mentally-ill neighbor, who later committed a suicide.

"An employee of the Belarusian embassy was returning home with his child when he was shot by a mentally unbalanced Turkish citizen. He is now in a serious condition and is receiving medical assistance," Anatoly Glaz, the ministry's spokesperson, told Sputnik.

Related Topics

Attack Suicide Ankara Employment

Recent Stories

President of Uzbekistan praises ties with UAE

33 minutes ago

Amal Al Qubaisi invites Chairman of Russian State ..

48 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed receives Nicaraguan Health Minis ..

48 minutes ago

Sudan arrests top general, officers over recent fo ..

19 minutes ago

Liverpool's Nathaniel Clyne faces more injury woe

22 minutes ago

Imran Khan revamps relations with US: Foreign Min ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.