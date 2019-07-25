Belarusian Diplomat Seriously Wounded in Turkey - Belarusian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) Aleksandr Poganshev, a counselor on Administrative issues at the Belarusian embassy in Ankara, is in serious condition after suffering a gunshot wound in an armed attack on Wednesday, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said.

Turkish Sozcu newspaper earlier reported that the diplomat was wounded in a domestic quarrel with his mentally-ill neighbor, who later committed a suicide.

"An employee of the Belarusian embassy was returning home with his child when he was shot by a mentally unbalanced Turkish citizen. He is now in a serious condition and is receiving medical assistance," Anatoly Glaz, the ministry's spokesperson, told Sputnik.