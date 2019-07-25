UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarusian Diplomat Shot 4 Times In Attack By Mentally-Ill Turkish Citizen - Source

Faizan Hashmi 25 seconds ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 01:00 AM

Belarusian Diplomat Shot 4 Times in Attack by Mentally-Ill Turkish Citizen - Source

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) Aleksandr Poganshev, a counselor on Administrative issues at the Belarusian embassy in Ankara, on Wednesday received four gunshot wounds in an attack by a mentally-disturbed Turkish citizen while on a walk with his son in Dikmen Park, a source in the Belarusian embassy told Sputnik.

The Belarusian Foreign Ministry earlier said that a Belarusian diplomat was hospitalized in serious condition after an armed attack in Ankara.

"A mentally ill person met our diplomat by chance when he and his son were walking in Dikmen Park. The attacker opened fire on the counselor, four bullets hit him, while his son was unharmed. They ran away from the gunman. The counselor had a surgery at a hospital, he is alive. The attacker returned home and shot himself," the source said.

Related Topics

Attack Fire Ankara From

Recent Stories

President of Uzbekistan praises ties with UAE

1 hour ago

Amal Al Qubaisi invites Chairman of Russian State ..

1 hour ago

Mansour bin Zayed receives Nicaraguan Health Minis ..

1 hour ago

Boeing reports biggest-ever loss as 737 MAX ground ..

11 minutes ago

Sudan arrests top general, officers over recent fo ..

47 minutes ago

Liverpool's Nathaniel Clyne faces more injury woe

50 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.