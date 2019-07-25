Belarusian Diplomat Shot 4 Times in Attack by Mentally-Ill Turkish Citizen - Source

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) Aleksandr Poganshev, a counselor on Administrative issues at the Belarusian embassy in Ankara, on Wednesday received four gunshot wounds in an attack by a mentally-disturbed Turkish citizen while on a walk with his son in Dikmen Park, a source in the Belarusian embassy told Sputnik.

The Belarusian Foreign Ministry earlier said that a Belarusian diplomat was hospitalized in serious condition after an armed attack in Ankara.

"A mentally ill person met our diplomat by chance when he and his son were walking in Dikmen Park. The attacker opened fire on the counselor, four bullets hit him, while his son was unharmed. They ran away from the gunman. The counselor had a surgery at a hospital, he is alive. The attacker returned home and shot himself," the source said.