Belarusian Diplomat Shot In Turkey Remains In Grave Condition - Foreign Ministry

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 40 minutes ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 01:48 PM

Belarusian Diplomat Shot in Turkey Remains in Grave Condition - Foreign Ministry

The Belarusian diplomat who was wounded in Ankara after a man opened fire at him remains in grave condition, Anatoly Glaz, a spokesman for the Belarusian Foreign Ministry, said Thursday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) The Belarusian diplomat who was wounded in Ankara after a man opened fire at him remains in grave condition, Anatoly Glaz, a spokesman for the Belarusian Foreign Ministry, said Thursday.

On Wednesday, Aleksandr Poganshev, a counselor who deals with administrative issues at the Belarusian embassy in Ankara, was shot about five times by a man whom the embassy later said was a mentally unstable Turkish ex-soldier. The diplomat was hospitalized in grave condition after the attack.

"An emergency surgery was performed [on the diplomat] at night.

It went well, but the doctors say that his condition remains grave and he is still in the intensive care unit," Glaz told reporters.

Meanwhile, Turkey's Foreign Ministry said earlier on Thursday that Poganshev was in satisfactory condition and may soon be transferred from intensive care to the general ward.

�According to preliminary information, the attack was not politically motivated and stemmed from a personal conflict between the diplomat and the shooter.

