Belarusian Diplomat Shot In Turkey Still In Intensive Care Unit, Recovering - Ambassador

Fri 26th July 2019 | 04:29 PM

The Belarusian diplomat who was wounded in Ankara after a man opened fire at him remains in intensive care but is recovering and expected to be transferred to the general ward next week, Belarusian Ambassador to Turkey, Andrei Savinykh, told Sputnik on Friday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) The Belarusian diplomat who was wounded in Ankara after a man opened fire at him remains in intensive care but is recovering and expected to be transferred to the general ward next week, Belarusian Ambassador to Turkey, Andrei Savinykh, told Sputnik on Friday.

On Wednesday, Aleksandr Poganshev, a counselor who deals with administrative issues at the Belarusian embassy in Ankara, was shot about five times during a walk with his son in the Dikmen park. The shooter was later identified as a mentally unstable Turkish ex-soldier. Following the attack, Poganshev was hospitalized in grave condition.

"The situation is encouraging. Only his wife has been allowed to visit him [in the intensive care unit], and his son has also visited him. But I want to say that he already can eat himself [without outside assistance], his wife has fed him, and he has made several steps in his hospital room upon the doctor's request.

We think the situation is improving. He is still in the emergency care unit, so the visits are limited, but he will be transferred to the general unit next week, and a more systemic recovery process will begin," Savinykh said.

When asked whether the embassy planned to enhance security measures after the incident, the Belarusian diplomat stressed that safety precautions were being taken regularly.

He also added that the incident was unlikely to impact tourism between Belarus and Turkey.

On Thursday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that the investigation was underway and that its preliminary findings suggested the attacks were not politically motivated and instead stemmed from a personal conflict between the diplomat and the shooter.

