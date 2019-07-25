Belarusian diplomat shot, injured in Turkey after row with neighbor

A Belarussian diplomat was shot and wounded by a neighbor in the Turkish capital of Ankara, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said

Ankara, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :A Belarussian diplomat was shot and wounded by a neighbor in the Turkish capital of Ankara, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

The injured man, identified as Alexander Poganshev who is an undersecretary of administrative affairs at the Belarussian Embassy in Ankara, was hit by two bullets after a row with his neighbor, Cavusoglu told reporters late Wednesday at a hospital.

The incident was an "ordinary crime" rather than a politically motivated case, he noted.

According to the local newspaper Daily Sabah, the attacker was a retired soldier and shot himself in the head and died after the incident. Poganshev was immediately taken to hostpital for surgery, and is receiving treatment at the intensive care unit.