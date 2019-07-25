UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarusian Diplomat Shot, Injured In Turkey After Row With Neighbor

Muhammad Irfan 14 seconds ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 03:40 PM

Belarusian diplomat shot, injured in Turkey after row with neighbor

A Belarussian diplomat was shot and wounded by a neighbor in the Turkish capital of Ankara, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said

Ankara, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :A Belarussian diplomat was shot and wounded by a neighbor in the Turkish capital of Ankara, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

The injured man, identified as Alexander Poganshev who is an undersecretary of administrative affairs at the Belarussian Embassy in Ankara, was hit by two bullets after a row with his neighbor, Cavusoglu told reporters late Wednesday at a hospital.

The incident was an "ordinary crime" rather than a politically motivated case, he noted.

According to the local newspaper Daily Sabah, the attacker was a retired soldier and shot himself in the head and died after the incident. Poganshev was immediately taken to hostpital for surgery, and is receiving treatment at the intensive care unit.

Related Topics

Injured Died Man Ankara

Recent Stories

NCM, EAD explore strengthening synergies

11 minutes ago

EU Increases Imports of US LNG by Over 367% Since ..

16 seconds ago

Death Toll in Kabul Attack Rises to 11 - Interior ..

18 seconds ago

Death Toll in Southwest China Landslide Now at 15, ..

20 seconds ago

China to strengthen protection, utilization of rev ..

23 seconds ago

Mist sprays, fake queues as Tokyo sweats over Olym ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.